The Latest: Browns’ Teller off list going into Raiders game

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL

12 p.m.

Cleveland is getting at least one key piece back for Monday’s game against Las Vegas – starting right guard Wyatt Teller is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Teller was one of 12 Browns starters to go on the list over the past few days.

The Browns game against the Raiders was moved by the NFL from Friday to Monday following a major outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns are scheduled to start a critical game for their playoff hopes with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens after both Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, tested positive.

The Browns also put defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list. He tested positive on Friday and could miss Monday’s game.

