Texans promote Grissom to team president

HOUSTON (AP)The Houston Texans have promoted Greg Grissom to team president.

The Texans announced his promotion on Wednesday. He previously worked as senior vice president of corporate development.

He takes over for Jamey Rootes, who resigned in February to pursue other opportunities after serving as president since the team’s inception.

Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement: ”Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”

He will be in charge of Houston’s business operations including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and corporate sponsorships among other things. He will also oversee Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.

