“Super Scout” Bill Nunn nominated for Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP)Bill Nunn, dubbed a ”super scout” for the Pittsburgh Steelers for finding NFL talent at historically Black universities, has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Nunn was later the team’s assistant director of player personnel.

”You don’t know how much this means to us,” Nunn’s daughter, Lynell Wilson, said Tuesday when told of the contributors committee vote by David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame.

Nunn was a sports writer at the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential publications serving predominantly Black communities in the United States. His knowledge of players and coaches affiliated with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) led to a job with the Steelers that became a four decades-plus (1968-2013) second career.

Nunn is credited with helping build the Steelers’ championship teams of the 1970s, advising on the drafting of receiver John Stallworth from Alabama A&M, cornerback Mel Blount of Southern, and safety Donnie Shell of South Carolina State from HBCUs. All three of them have been voted into the hall.

Nunn also helped find another Hall of Famer from those great Steelers teams, linebacker Jack Lambert at Kent State.

”I am beyond thrilled to hear Bill Nunn has been selected a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. ”Bill’s contributions to the Steelers were extraordinary over the 46 years he was part of the organization. He was a special person who was a close friend and mentor before his passing in 2014. His lessons and stories are still evident in our everyday work.

”I look forward to hopefully celebrating his induction next year at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His legacy and career deserve to be recognized with the greatest individual honor in football.”

Nunn’s candidacy will be voted on by the selection committee in February, one day before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The contributor committee, comprised of nine members of the selection committee, considers individuals who made outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Nunn must receive 80 percent voting support on Feb. 6. Also nominated are senior candidate Drew Pearson and coach finalist Tom Flores.

The Class of 2021 formally will be enshrined on Aug. 8, 2021.

