Steelers sign LB Marcus Allen to 1-year contract

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Allen is staying in Pittsburgh. And staying at linebacker too.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday they have signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Allen had been an exclusive rights free agent.

The 24-year-old Allen played in 14 games in 2021 after being moved from safety to inside linebacker in the preseason because of depth issues at the position. The team called Allen a ”linebacker” when it announced the signing.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, made two starts last season and had a career-high with 30 tackles.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES