Seattle without four starters for game against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will be down four starters for their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs and cornerback Shaquill Griffin will all be out. The Seahawks had previously ruled out left tackle Duane Brown.

Clowney will miss his second straight game. He missed last week due to illness, but has continued to be bothered by a core injury. Griffin has a hamstring injury and Diggs suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Brown has both biceps and knee injuries.

Oakland running back Josh Jacobs is inactive for the second time in three games due to a shoulder injury.

Jacobs is sixth in the league in rushing with 1,150 yards. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are expected to pick up the slack in the running game against the Los Angeles Chargers with Jacobs out. The Raiders are also missing left guard Richie Incognito after injuring his ankle late in last week’s loss to Jacksonville. Denzelle Good will get the start.

Los Angeles is missing left tackle Russell Okung due to a groin injury. Rookie Trey Pipkins is expected to get the start.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is active for the first time in two months. Johnson went on injured reserve with a knee injury following a loss to Minnesota on Oct. 20.

Running back Bo Scarbrough also is active for Detroit after being limited in practice all week with a rib injury.

Broncos safety Trey Marshall makes his first start with Kareem Jackson suspended the final two games over a DUI case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have both wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Vance McDonald active against the New York Jets.

Smith-Schuster missed Pittsburgh’s last four games with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland on Nov. 11. He has just 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns after his breakout season a year ago when he had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven scores.

McDonald sat out a loss to Buffalo last Sunday with a concussion.

The Jets have star safety Jamal Adams back after he missed the first two games of his NFL career with a sprained ankle. Adams, a Pro Bowl selection, leads New York in tackles and has 6 1/2 sacks, just two from breaking Adrian Wilson’s single-season sacks record for defensive backs set in 2005.

Starting nickel cornerback Brian Poole also returns for New York after he was sidelined two games with a concussion.

The Tennessee Titans will be without Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry for the first time this season. The Titans deactivated Henry, who has been limited by a sore left hamstring over two games.

Henry is the NFL’s second-leading rusher. But after Houston clinched the AFC South on Saturday with a win over Tampa Bay, the Titans need to win the regular-season finale on the road against the Texans combined with a loss by Pittsburgh to clinch the AFC’s final wild-card spot.

The Saints will be without right guard Larry Warford who limped off late Monday night.

The Browns will be without starting defensive end Olivier Vernon as they try to contain dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Vernon has been slowed by a knee sprain. He missed six of Cleveland’s past seven games. Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will play despite being limited this week by a back injury.

The Ravens are healthy as they try to lock up the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Redskins safety Landon Collins is active and will face his former team after being questionable with an Achilles tendon injury. Washington will be without cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau and has effectively shuffled one-time All-Pro Josh Norman to the bottom of the depth chart. Giants right guard Kevin Zeitler returns from an ankle injury.

Carolina ruled out starting linebacker Shaq Thompson with an ankle injury earlier this week.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Rock Ya-Sin is again expected to replace Moore in the lineup. Indianapolis defensive tackle Denico Autry entered the concussion protocol following last week’s game and has not yet been cleared to play.

—

KANSAS CITY-CHICAGO

Chiefs: RB LeSean McCoy, QB Chad Henne, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Rashad Fenton, OT Jackson Barton, G Andrew Wylie, TE Deon Yelder.

Bears: DT Akiem Hicks, WR Taylor Gabriel, DB Michael Joseph, G Corey Levin, G Bobby Massie, DT Abdullah Anderson, TE Bradley Sowell.

—

ARIZONA-SEATTLE

Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, S Deionte Thompson, CB Andre Chachere, LB Keishawn Bierria, LB Vontarrius Dora, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles.

Seahawks: WR John Ursua, CB Shaqill Griffin, S Quandre Diggs, TE Tyrone Swoopes, G Phil Haynes, T Duane Brown, DE Jadeveon Clowney.

—

DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA

Cowboys: WR Devin Smith, S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Joe Jackson, T Mitch Hyatt, T Brandon Knight, DT Trysten Hill.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Nelson Agholor, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, T Lane Johnson, G Nate Herbig, G Sua Opeta.

—

OAKLAND-L.A. CHARGERS

Raiders: WR Keelan Doss, LB Ukeme Eligwe, QB Mike Glennon, OG Richie Incognito, RB Josh Jacobs, CB Isaiah Johnson, DL Olsen Pierre.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, S Jaylen Watkins, S Roderic Teamer, OT Spencer Drango, OT Russell Okung, DT Sylvester Williams.

—

DETROIT-DENVER

Lions: CB Michael Jackson, RB Wes Hills, CB Mike Ford, DT Jamie Meder, OT Rick Wagner, OG Caleb Benenoch, DT A’Shawn Robinson.

Broncos: CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, OG Ron Leary, OT Ja’Wuan James, OT Calvin Anderson, DL Deyon Sizer, DE Adam Gotsis.

—

BALTIMORE-CLEVELAND

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Parker Ehinger, DT Justin Ellis, G Ben Powers.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S J.T. Hassell, DE Olivier Vernon, T Kendall Lamm, G Drew Forbes, TE David Njoku, TE Pharaoh Brown.

—

NY GIANTS-WASHINGTON

Giants: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), QB Alex Tanney, RB Wayne Gallman, WR David Sills, OT Eric Smith, OL Chad Slade, DB Rashaan Gaulden.

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), QB Colt McCoy, RB Josh Ferguson, TE Caleb Wilson, OL Ross Pierschbacher, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

—

PITTSBURGH-NEW YORK JETS

Steelers: CB Artie Burns, S Marcus Allen, QB Paxton Lynch, LB Tuzar Skipper, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry, WR Amara Darboh

Jets: WR Demaryius Thomas, OL Tom Compton, CB Nate Hairston, S Bennett Jackson, S Blake Countess, RB Josh Adams, RB Kenneth Dixon.

—

JACKSONVILLE-ATLANTA

Jaguars: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, LB Preston Brown, OL Tyler Gauthier, DT Carl Davis, TE Charles Jones, DT Dontavius Russell.

Falcons: WR Brandon Powell, CB Jordan Miller, DE Austin Larkin, OG Jamon Brown, OG Sean Harlow, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat.

—

NEW ORLEANS-TENNESSEE

Saints: S Vonn Bell, S D.J. Swearinger, LB Kiko Alonso, DE Noah Spence, G Larry Warford, OL Ethan Greenidge, G/T Andrus Peat.

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, RB Derrick Henry, CB Adoree’ Jackson, LB Daren Bates, OLB Reggie Gilbert, DT Isaiah Mack, DL Jeffery Simmons.

—

CAROLINA-INDIANAPOLIS

Panthers: CB Corn Elder, LB Christian Miller, LB Shaq Thompson, DT Woodrow Hamilton, LB Marquis Haynes, S T.J. Green, OL Matt Kaskey

Colts: DT Denico Autry, OL La’Raven Clark, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, QB Chad Kelly, CB Kenny Moore II, WR Chad Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

—

CINCINNATI-MIAMI

Bengals: QB Jake Dolegala, WR Damion Willis, WR A.J. Green, CB Torry McTyer, LB Brady Sheldon, G John Miller, T Isaiah Prince.

Dolphins: FB Chandler Cox, T J’Marcus Webb, C/G Keaton Sutherland, C/G Evan Boehm, DE Charles Harris, DE Avery Moss, DE Taco Charlton.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL