CLEVELAND (AP)It’s been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier.

A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room.

Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step.

A security guard placed a box over the animal, which wasn’t harmed and eventually worked itself free after the Browns rallied to beat the Bucs 23-17 in overtime for just their fourth win in 11 games.

In 2018, a possum was caught in the stadium’s lower bowl during a night game against the New York Jets. The toothy scavenger went on to become something of a mascot as fans dubbed it the ”rally possum” when the Browns ended a nearly two-year losing streak.

The skunk was the second unwanted trespasser to invade Cleveland’s lakefront stadium this week.

On Tuesday, an unknown person drove a vehicle in circles around the stadium’s grass field, causing damage. The tire marks and grooves were still visible on the field’s western half.

The Browns have provided police with video surveillance footage to help track down the suspect.

