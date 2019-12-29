Cowboys’ Byron Jones out against Redskins with ankle injury

Dallas cornerback Byron Jones is out against Washington and will miss a game for the first time in his five-year career because of an ankle injury sustained at practice during the week.

The Cowboys are trying to win the NFC East on Sunday, but must beat Washington and hope that Philadelphia loses to the New York Giants.

Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith of Dallas also is out with a back injury. Smith missed two games earlier in the year. It will be the fourth consecutive regular season that Smith has played 13 games.

The Cowboys are missing another starter in defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who has hip and ankle issues after previously missing games because of a knee injury.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman is out because of an illness. Safety Landon Collins had already been ruled out because of a shoulder injury.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and five other starters have been placed on the inactive list by the Baltimore Ravens, who have already wrapped up the top seed in the AFC.

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback in place of Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens will also be without starting guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The Steelers can get into the postseason with a victory and a loss by Tennessee. But Pittsburgh will be playing without injured running back James Conner.

The Oakland Raiders – who still have slim playoff hopes – will be without running back Josh Jacobs because of a shoulder injury and an illness. He leads all rookie rushers with 1,150 yards. He also has seven rushing touchdowns.

Also missing for the Raiders will be guard Richie Incognito, who’s out with an ankle injury. Incognito was selected as an Pro Bowl alternate.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is active for the Arizona Cardinals’ season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray missed the finish of Arizona’s win at Seattle last week with a hamstring injury, but he worked out on the Coliseum field before the game and felt ready to go.

The Rams are without both of their starting cornerbacks as they attempt to secure their third straight winning season in the final NFL game at their 96-year-old temporary home stadium. Jalen Ramsey has a knee injury, and Troy Hill had surgery on his broken thumb.

—

TENNESSEE-HOUSTON

Titans: WR Adam Humphries, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Cody Hollister, CB Adoree’ Jackson, G/T Kevin Pamphile, DE Matt Dickerson, DT Isaiah Mack.

Texans: WR Kenny Stills, WR Will Fuller V, CB Bradley Roby, OLB Jacob Martin, ILB Benardrick McKinney, T Laremy Tunsil, DE D.J. Reader.

—

PHILADELPHIA AT NY GIANTS

Eagles: TE Zach Ertz, WR Nelson Agholer, T Lane Johnson, CB Jalen Mills, DE Shareef Miller, G Sua Opeta, QB Nate Sudfeld.

Giants: T Mike Remmers, CB Sam Beal, QB Alex Tanney, RB Wayne Gallman, G Chad Slade, WR David Sills, DL Chris Slayton.

—

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Redskins: QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Terry McLaurin, S Landon Collins, CB Josh Norman, S Troy Apke, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Caleb Wilson.

Cowboys: WR Devin Smith, CB Byron Jones, LB Joe Thomas, DE Joe Jackson, T Wyatt Miller, T Tyron Smith, DT Antwaun Woods.

—

PITTSBURGH-BALTIMORE

Steelers: RB James Conner, C Maurkice Pouncey, CB Artie Burns, LB Tuzar Skipper, TE Zach Gentry, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, WR Amara Darboh.

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, S Earl Thomas, G Marshal Yanda, OT Ronnie Stanley, TE Mark Andrews, DT Brandon Williams.

—

OAKLAND-DENVER

Raiders: QB DeShone Kizer, WR Keelan Doss, RB Josh Jacobs, LB Ukeme Eligwe, G Richie Incognito, DL Olsen Pierre, DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

Broncos: CB Shakial Taylor, G Ron Leary, G/T Elijah Wilkinson, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, NT Kyle Peko, DL Deyon Sizer.

—

INDIANAPOLIS-JACKSONVILLE

Colts: CB Kenny Moore, S Khari Willis, DT/DE Denico Autry, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson, QB Chad Kelly, WR Chad Williams.

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, CB A.J. Bouye, QB Joshua Dobbs, TE Nick O’Leary, LB Preston Brown, OL Tyler Gauthier, DT Dontavius Russell.

—

ARIZONA-L.A. RAMS

Rams: CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Troy Hill, S Jake Gervase, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, OL Jamil Demby, RT Rob Havenstein, TE Kendall Blanton.

Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, CB Andre Chachere, S Deionte Thompson, LB Vontarrius Dora, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Joshua Miles, TE Charles Clay.

—

NEW YORK JETS-BUFFALO

Jets: WR Demaryius Thomas, S Blake Countess, RB Josh Adams, RB Kenneth Dixon, S Bennett Jackson, DL Jordan Willis, TE Ross Travis.

Bills: WR Cole Beasley, WR John Brown, WR/KR Andre Roberts, RB Devin Singletary, CB Tre’Davious White, TE Dawson Knox, DE Shaq Lawson.

—

L.A. CHARGERS-KANSAS CITY

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jalen Guyton, S Jaylen Watkins, S Roderic Teamer, G Spencer Drango, T Russell Okung, DT Sylvester William.

Chiefs: QB Chad Henne, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Alex Brown, OL Jackson Barton, OL Andrew Wylie, TE Deon Yelder, DL Xavier Williams.

—

NEW ORLEANS-CAROLINA

Saints: S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, S Marcus Williams, FB Zach Line, LB Manti Te’o, DE Noah Spence, OL Ethan Greenidge.

Panthers: WR D.J. Moore, LB Shaq Thompson, DE Marquis Haynes, CB Corn Elder, OL Matt Kaskey, DE Christian Miller, DT Woodrow Hamilton.

—

GREEN BAY-DETROIT

Packers: RB Jamaal Williams, WR Ryan Grant, S Will Redmond, FB Danny Vitale, OT Alex Light, OT John Leglue

Lions: OT Rick Wagner, DT A’Shawn Robinson, OG Caleb Benenoch, CB Michael Jackson, CB Dee Virgin, RB Wes Hills, DE Jonathan Wynn.

—

ATLANTA-TAMPA BAY

Falcons: WR Brandon Powell, S Chris Cooper, LB Ahmad Thomas, G Sean Harlow, G Jamon Brown, OL John Wetzel, DE Adrian Clayborn.

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, OLB Kahzin Daniels, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, WR Spencer Schnell, TE Codey McElroy, DL Beau Allen.

—

CLEVELAND-CINCINNATI

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S J.T. Hassell, DE Robert McCray, T Kendall Lamm, G Colby Gossett, WR Rashard Higgins, TE Pharoah Brown.

Bengals: QB Jake Dolegala, WR Damion Willis, WR Stanley Morgan, OL John Jerry, OT Isaiah Prince, TE Mason Schreck, TE Jordan Franks.

—

CHICAGO-MINNESOTA

Bears: WR Taylor Gabriel, CB Michael Joseph, RG Rashaad Coward, RT Bobby Massie, TE Bradley Sowell, NT Eddie Goldman, DT Akiem Hicks

Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison, RB Dalvin Cook, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Anthony Barr, LT Riley Reiff, RT Brian O’Neill, DT Shamar Stephen

—

MIAMI-NEW ENGLAND

Dolphins: LB Vince Biegel, DE Taco Charlton, WR Allen Hurns, C/G Keaton Sutherland, TE Clive Walford, OT J’Marcus Webb, CB Jomal Wiltz.

Patriots: DB Terrence Brooks, DL Byron Cowart, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Damien Harris, TE Ryan Izzo, QB Cody Kessler, CB Jason McCourty.

—

