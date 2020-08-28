Saints, Pelicans owner Benson tests positive for coronavirus

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday.

”She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel, vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message to The Associated Press. ”She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff, nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days.”

The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.

Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.

This past March, she donated $1 million to established a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss