Saints, Peat agree on 5-year contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Saints free agent left guard Andrus Peat has agreed to a five-year contract keeping him in New Orleans, general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday.

A person familiar with the contract said it is worth a total of $57.5 million – an average of $11.5 million per season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been released.

The Saints drafted the 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat 13th overall in 2015 out of Stanford, where he was a two-year starter at left tackle.

Peat’s versatility has been useful to New Orleans, which converted him to a guard but has continued to also use him as a substitute tackle as needed.

Peat has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and has contributed to an offense that has averaged an NFL-best 394.8 yards per game during the past five seasons.

Last season he started at guard in all 10 regular-season games in which he played as well as in New Orleans’ lone playoff game.

