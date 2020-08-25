Saints cut Bradham, place Bademosi on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP)The New Orleans Saints have cut linebacker Nigel Bradham and placed defensive back Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve.

Bradham is an eight-year NFL veteran who had spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and the previous four with Philadelphia, where he started 15 games for the 2017 Eagles that won the Super Bowl.

He lasted about three weeks on New Orleans’ roster before his release on Monday.

”It was a decision we made just based on what we had seen so far,” coach Sean Payton said. ”We’re going to get some of these younger guys more work.”

The Saints also are anticipating the eventual return of linebacker Kiko Alonso, who has begun training camp on the club’s physically unable to perform list after rehabilitating from a major knee injury late last season that required surgery.

Bademosi also is an eight-year veteran who spent part of last season with Miami and finished it with New Orleans, playing in 10 total games. He made one tackle in six games with the Saints. He also has played for Cleveland, Detroit, New England and Houston. His lone career interception came in 2016 with the Lions.

The Saints have yet to address what Bademosi’s injury is.

The moves open up two roster spots for the Saints, who begin their season Sept. 13 at home against Tampa Bay.

