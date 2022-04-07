Stefon Diggs has a reassuring message to fans of the Buffalo Bills.

”Bills Mafia … I’m not leaving,” Diggs whispered into the microphone, doing his best impersonation of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie ”The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Diggs isn’t going anywhere after officially signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills on Thursday. The standout wide receiver had two years remaining on his original contract, and the new deal locks him up through the 2027 season.

The new contract further validates Diggs’ status as one of the best receivers in the league, as well as general manager Brandon Beane’s decision to acquire Diggs from Minnesota for a first-round draft pick two years ago.

Since arriving in Buffalo, Diggs has lived up to the billing of a No. 1 target – and more. He led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020, setting franchise records in both categories and making the All-Pro team. Last season, he remained the focal point for one of the league’s most explosive offenses and was eighth in the NFL with 1,225 yards receiving along with 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

It was an instant fit for Diggs in Buffalo, which is why he couldn’t see himself going anywhere else. Diggs has said he sees himself retiring with the Bills.

”To me, my family, my support system, my agent, it was something that we talked about prior to me even coming here. I felt like my next spot was my last spot,” Diggs said. ”I wanted it to be my home, and I didn’t want to ever go anywhere. It was important to me, especially the first year and the second year, you just felt like you kind of built in that family. And it’s hard to do that when you have a job and you try to stay professional, but you get those relationships like the one I have with Josh (Allen) and the other guys on the team. It’s just like, all right, it starts feeling a lot like home. You don’t wanna leave it.”

Diggs’ extension is the latest big-money move for a team that has established itself as a top Super Bowl contender. His deal comes weeks after the Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract in free agency, and added three new defensive tackles. The Bills signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million contract extension in August.

”As far as acquiring the right pieces, they’re trusted,” Diggs said. ”They’ve done it. I guess I can say I’m a little bit of a prime example. They bring the right guys in and our defense was first for the majority of categories last year. Every year is a new year and I see us doing nothing but trying to get better.”

Known for his tireless work ethic, Diggs doesn’t plan on changing anything with his game. He wants to continue to build his relationship with Allen on and off the field and be a leader who leads by example. Diggs was voted a team captain last season, an honor he carries with pride.

”They say if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it,” Diggs said. ”So we’re on to a good little roll as far as the first two years. I kind of want to hone in and spend a little bit more time with Josh. Yes, we spend a lot of time, and yes that is one of my best friends, but I feel like we’ve got a lot more work to do. Two years is not six years or five years, so as far as like scratching that potential and building that relationship quarterback to receiver, I feel like it came so natural to us, but it’s so much more out there.

”So keep building that relationship and that chemistry with my quarterback and continue to be a leader on this football field and on this team. I was so happy, one of my goals was to be a captain in my second year. I wanted it in my first year so bad, but my second year, I wanted it to be like I’m a leader on this team, and I want to continue to lead this team the right way.

”I’m gonna be the same person. I’m consistent. I’m not gonna change who I am. I’m a man of integrity. I’m going to continue to be a leader, and I want to win.”

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL