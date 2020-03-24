Live Now
Ravens retain CB Jimmy Smith, who signs up for another year

NFL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Cornerback Jimmy Smith has signed a one-year contract with the Ravens, who kept their secondary intact by extending his stay in Baltimore to a full decade.

Smith was an unrestricted free agent after a season in which he hurt his knee in the opener and missed the next six games. But Smith has been a starter since his rookie season with the Ravens in 2011 and played a key role in Baltimore’s victory over San Francisco in the 2012 Super Bowl.

The 31-year-old Smith has 324 career tackles and 14 interceptions. He returns to a strong secondary that features 2019 Pro Bowl standouts Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Earl Thomas.

The Ravens went 14-2 last season and had the league’s sixth-ranked pass defense. Smith ended up with 30 tackles and an interception in nine games, including five starts.

