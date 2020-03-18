Live Now
Rams face several needs on defense heading into free agency

NFL
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Dante Fowler, LT Andrew Whitworth, DT Michael Brockers, LB Cory Littleton, OG Austin Blythe, K Greg Zuerlein, QB Blake Bortles, LB Bryce Hager, WR JoJo Natson, S Marqui Christian, WR Mike Thomas.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Morgan Fox, S Donte Deayon, TE Johnny Mundt, C Coleman Shelton, LB Josh Carraway.

NEEDS: Rams will need backup plans for probable losses of at least two among Fowler, Brockers or Littleton, three key components of last season’s defense. They have little cap room and no first-round pick, and might want to save some space for CB Jalen Ramsey’s expected massive deal.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15 million.

