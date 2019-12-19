Rams-49ers Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (11-3)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Los Angeles 9-5, San Francisco 8-5-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 70-67-3

LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Rams 20-7, Oct. 13

LAST WEEK – Rams lost to Cowboys 44-21; 49ers lost to Falcons 29-22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 13, 49ers No. 4

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (24), PASS (6).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (21), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – San Francisco seeks first sweep in season series since 2016 when 49ers’ only two wins came vs. Rams. … Rams’ last road game of season. LA is 19-6 away from Coliseum in regular season under coach Sean McVay, but has as many losses this season (three) as in previous two combined. … With one win in final two games, McVay would become first Rams coach to start tenure with three straight winning seasons since John Robinson, who had four straight in 1983-86. Rams had 10 head coaches between Robinson and McVay. … Rams TE Tyler Higbee has franchise-record three straight 100-yard receiving games while top pass-catching TE Gerald Everett is sidelined. Only six NFL tight ends have accomplished feat since 1970;KC’s Travis Kelce had four straight in 2016. Higbee could become second tight end in Rams history with four 100-yard receiving games in entire career. … DT Aaron Donald has 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss in 10 career games against Niners. He had four sacks in Rams’ last trip to Santa Clara. … Jared Goff has 861 yards passing, 10 touchdown throws in five career games against team he grew up rooting for. Goff needs 4 yards passing to reach 4,000 for second straight season. … RB Todd Gurley’s next rushing TD will break tie with Eric Dickerson, Steven Jackson for second in Rams history with 56. Marshall Faulk holds Rams franchise record with 58 rushing TDs. … S Eric Weddle will appear in 200th career game, third most among active safeties. … WR Robert Woods needs 50 yards receiving to become Rams’ first receiver with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Torry Holt had eight straight 2000-07. … San Francisco can clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with wins in final two games. … Niners RB Raheem Mostert has five TDs in last four games. … San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 5.9 yards per attempts last week, second career start under 6 yards. … Niners lead NFL with 6.5 yards per play on first down. … San Francisco has league-best 11 TDs on drives of three plays or fewer. … Niners allowing 25.9 points per game over last seven, ranking ninth worst in league; 49ers allowed 11 ppg in first seven, ranking second best. … Fantasy tip: San Francisco TE George Kittle had career-high 13 catches for 134 yards last week as QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s top option in passing game.

