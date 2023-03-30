HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter signed a free-agent contract with Las Vegas on Thursday, and the Raiders also re-signed guard Alex Bars.

Carter caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also averaged 11.7 yards on 29 punt returns and 19.1 yards on 26 kickoff returns. His punt return average was second in the NFL.

Carter also played for Philadelphia in 2018, Houston from 2018-20, Chicago in 2020 and Washington in 2021.

Bars started a career-high 14 games last season for the Raiders. He was with the Bears his three prior seasons.

