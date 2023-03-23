HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed wide receiver Keelan Cole and signed free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday.

Cole caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown last season. He previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-20 and the New York Jets in 2021.

Shelley played for the Chicago Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Minnesota Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Shelley started five games last season with career highs of 31 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also had an interception.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL