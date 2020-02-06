Raiders hire Rod Marinelli as defensive line coach

Live Now
President Trump addresses impeachment acquital
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP)The Las Vegas Raiders hired Rod Marinelli on Wednesday as their new defensive line coach.

Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and has previously worked under coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay. Marinelli spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

He replaces Brentson Buckner on the Raiders staff.

Marinelli also served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2006-08 and has also worked on the staff in Chicago.

The Raiders also hired Austin King as offensive quality control coach.

