Raiders-Chargers Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (6-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-9)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE -Chargers by 6+

RECORD VS. SPREAD -Raiders 6-8, Chargers 4-9-1

SERIES RECORD -Raiders lead 64-54-2

LAST MEETING -Raiders beat Chargers 26-24, Nov. 7

LAST WEEK -Raiders lost to Jaguars 20-16; Chargers lost to Vikings 39-10

AP PRO32 RANKING -Raiders No.21, Chargers No.23

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (14), PASS (27).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (23), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (17), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Chargers have won four of past five in series. . Raiders coach Jon Gruden 8-5 vs. Chargers. . Raiders on four-game losing streak. … Oakland scored 12 second-half points in past five games. Raiders 1.21 points per drive in second half for season are fewest for team since 2009 when JaMarcus Russell-led team averaged 0.92. … Oakland TE Darren Waller topped 1,000-yard receiving mark for season last week, joining Todd Christensen as only TEs in Raiders history to achieve feat. … Rookie RB Josh Jacobs has 1,150 yards rushing. This is 10th time Raiders have had 1,000-yard rusher, receiver in same season. … Rookie DE Maxx Crosby has 8 1/2 sacks, two shy of team rookie record set by Greg Townsend in 1983. … K Daniel Carlson missed five FGs in last seven games. . Chargers playing final game in Carson before moving into new stadium in Inglewood with Rams next season. They are 11-10 in Carson but 2-4 this season. . Chargers committed seven turnovers last week and are tied with Bengals for worst turnover differential (minus-16). . Philip Rivers (4,055 in 2019) is only QB with 4,000 yards passing in each of past seven seasons. . Austin Ekeler leads RBs in receiving yards (892) and touchdowns (eight) while being second in catches (78). . RB Melvin Gordon averaging 115.4 scrimmage yards in eight games vs. Oakland. . WR Keenan Allen has three straight seasons with 90 catches and 1,000 yards. . DEs Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have combined for 11+ sacks of Derek Carr. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Mike Williams has touchdown in two straight games. He also has reception of 35 yards or more in seven straight games, tying him with Anthony Miller and Isaac Bruce for longest streak since 1991.

More AP NFL:? https://apnews.com/NFL ? and? https://twitter.com/AP-NFL