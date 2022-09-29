CINCINNATI (AP)Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals.

For Cincinnati, tackle La’el Collins was listed as active despite dealing with a sore back. Collins in an important piece in the overhauled offensive line responsible for protecting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Inactives for the Dolphins included TE Cethan Carter, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.

Listed as inactive for the Bengals were HB Trayveon Williams, OT D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman and TE Drew Sample.

