Prosecutors won’t pursue criminal charges against Von Miller

DENVER (AP)Prosecutors said Friday that Broncos star linebacker Von Miller won’t face criminal charges following an investigation by police in a Denver suburb.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said it decided not to file charges after reviewing the findings of a criminal case submitted by police in Parker.

It said prosecutors cannot meet the minimum American Bar Association standard for prosecuting someone, which includes believing the charges are supported by probable cause, there is enough evidence to win a conviction and that doing so is ”in the interests of justice.”

”Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case. It would be inappropriate to comment about details of an investigation in which there was never a citation, arrest or filing. The complainant, suspect and witnesses have a legitimate privacy interest and we will respect that,” the office said.

Police confirmed their investigation in January but did not provide details about what they were looking into. At the time, police spokesman Josh Hans said that ”if the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”

The club’s all-time sacks leader, Miller missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury he suffered just before the opener.

On Thursday, general manager George Paton said he wanted to keep Miller on the team in 2021 but indicated that the results of the unspecified criminal probe would play a role in the team’s decision.

Miller, who turns 32 in three weeks, is heading into the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million deal he signed in 2016 shortly after winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.

The Broncos have until March 16 to exercise his 2021 option, which would guarantee $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.

If the Broncos release Miller, they would face a dead-money charge of $4.125 million against the salary cap for the upcoming season, far less than the $22.125 million cap charge if the team picks up his option.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro since John Elway made him his first draft pick in 2011, selecting him with the second overall pick.