ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Siamang from the ABQ BioPark Zoo has found a new home. Eerie was moved to a new zoo this week to join another Siamang family.

Eerie's family died early this year from a Shigella infection, leaving him as the only Siamang at the BioPark. Officials say the move is important for Eerie to be amongst his own.