Pinter becomes 1st of Colts’ 9 draft picks to sign contract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts have signed offensive lineman Danny Pinter, the first of their nine draft picks.

Team officials made the announcement Tuesday. The deal is for four years and about $3.6 million.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound offensive lineman was a fifth-round selection, No. 149 overall, after earning first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors at Ball State last season. Pinter left his home town of South Bend, Indiana, for Ball State after being recruited as a tight end.

He moved to offensive tackle in 2018 and now will compete for a job, likely as a guard, with the home-state Colts.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL