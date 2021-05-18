Pass rusher Jordan Smith signs rookie contract with Jaguars

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars signed fourth-round draft pick Jordan Smith on Tuesday, getting the second of their nine selections under contract.

Sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp signed Monday.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Smith was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $4.22 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $740,000. He will count roughly $845,000 against the salary cap in 2021.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Smith started his college career at nearby Florida, but was dismissed after getting caught up in a credit card scandal that involved several teammates. He ended up at Butler Community College in Kansas and then transferred to UAB, where he had 14+ sacks and 27 tackles for loss in two seasons.

Jacksonville traded up nine spots to take Smith with the 121st overall selection.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES