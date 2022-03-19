CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Panthers are bringing back one of their starting cornerbacks, agreeing to terms with Donte Jackson on a new three-year contract Saturday.

Jackson was an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Jackson gives the Panthers a solid nucleus at cornerback as he joins Jaycee Horn and C.J Henderson, both former top-10 draft picks.

Jackson was in the midst of the best season of his four-year career with the Panthers with 61 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2021 before missing the final five games with a groin injury. A 2018 second-round draft pick, Jackson has started 51 games during his four seasons with Carolina and has 12 interceptions.

The move likely means the Panthers won’t be able to re-sign Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore, who is also an unrestricted free agent and currently exploring the market.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL