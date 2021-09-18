Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be with the team for its Monday night home opener with the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers announced Saturday that Montgomery won’t attend the Monday night game. His responsibilities will be divided among defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Green Bay’s defense also will be missing its top pass rusher for the Lions game. The Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserveFriday due to a back issue, making him unavailable for at least their next three games.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES