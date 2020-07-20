No-name Washington enters camp with low expectations

WASHINGTON (3-13)

LAST YEAR: Five consecutive losses cost coach Jay Gruden his job and put Redskins in deep hole for interim replacement Bill Callahan. Rookie Dwayne Haskins took over as starting quarterback in Week 9 but couldn’t turn season around. Injuries piled up, lack of talent and missing playoffs for fourth consecutive year ultimately led to firing of Bruce Allen as team president.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Ron Rivera, EDGE Chase Young, CBs Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby, QB Kyle Allen, RB J.D. McKissic, OT Saahdiq Charles, LB Thomas Davis, S Sean Davis, TEs Thaddeus Moss and Logan Thomas, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: LT Trent Williams, WR Paul Richardson, CB Josh Norman, TE Jordan Reed, RB Chris Thompson, OG Ereck Flowers, S Montae Nicholson, QB Case Keenum.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Virtual offseason set team back in trying to learn new systems under Rivera, Del Rio and Turner. Haskins as second-year QB didn’t get valuable in-person snaps to adjust to Turner’s offense.

CAMP NEEDS: Quick gelling of new coaching staff and several additions through free agency and draft is crucial. Less exhibition action puts pressure on players such as Allen trying to unseat starters from previous regime. Rivera must also figure out who starts at left tackle between Charles, Geron Christian and Cornelius Lucas.

EXPECTATIONS: Nameless for now, Washington expects to struggle in Rivera’s first season. Draft was set up to build foundation of talent for years to come rather than win right away. Haskins will go through more growing pains, but team will figure out if he’s franchise QB of future or not. It won’t be pretty.

