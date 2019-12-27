Closings & Delays
NFL suspends Falcons rookie cornerback Miller for 4 games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller was suspended for four games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Miller, a fifth-round draft pick out of Washington, will miss the season finale Sunday at Tampa Bay and the first three games of 2020. He was inactive until Week 5 and has played mostly on special teams, logging 23 defensive snaps in 10 games.

Miller was inactive for last week’s win over Jacksonville.

