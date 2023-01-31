The NFL’s salary cap will be $224.8 million in 2023, an increase of $16.6 million.

The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Monday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Overall, the cap is up $42.3 million from 2021, when it was at $182.5 million after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease of nearly $10 million.

Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $32,416,000 followed by linebackers at $20,926,000, wide receivers at $19,743,000 and defensive ends $19,727,000.

The remaining franchise tag numbers are:

Running Back: $10,091,000

Tight End: $11,345,000

Offensive Linemen: $18,244,000

Defensive Tackle: $18,937,000

Cornerback: $18,140,000

Safety: $14,460,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,393,000

The transition tag for quarterbacks is $29,504,000. The remaining transition figures by position are:

Running Back: $8,429,000

Wide Receiver: $17,991,000

Tight End: $9,716,000

Offensive Linemen: $16,660,000

Defensive End: $17,452,000

Defensive Tackle: $16,068,000

Linebacker: $17,478,000

Cornerback: $15,791,000

Safety: $11,867,000

Kicker/Punter: $4,869,000