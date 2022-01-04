NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly across the state, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most. The weather is calm and dry to start the day. We will see mostly sunny skies for all, with the exception of some clouds in the northeast highlands. Winds will pick up this afternoon through tonight in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and central highlands. A wind advisory will be in effect for these areas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with westerly winds at 25 to 35 mph and wind gusts up to around 50 mph. The rest of the state will see winds around 5-20 mph.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal across the state this afternoon, and mild weather will continue through Saturday for the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. The east side of the state will see a strong cold front arrive Thursday morning, keeping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees cooler on Thursday. However, the cooldown will be short-lived, with highs rebounding on Friday by 20-40 degrees. Friday will be the warmest day of the week ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s.