NFL moves Washington-Philadelphia game to season finale

NEW YORK (AP)The Washington Football Team’s pursuit of the NFC East title will have to wait until the final game of the regular season.

The NFL has moved Washington’s game at Philadelphia next Sunday to prime time. Washington (6-9) is tied with Dallas for the division lead, but holds the tiebreaker over the Cowboys. A Washington victory sends it to the postseason with a home game on the second weekend of January.

A loss means Dallas wins the weak division by beating the Giants (5-10) at the Meadowlands. But if New York wins in that 1 p.m. EST matchup and Washington falls to Philly, the Giants advance.

The other early afternoon games on Jan. 3 will be:

Miami at Buffalo; Baltimore at Cincinnati; Pittsburgh at Cleveland; Minnesota at Detroit; Atlanta at Tampa Bay; and the New York Jets at New England.

The late afternoon games, beginning at 4:25 p.m. EST:

Tennessee at Houston; Jacksonville at Indianapolis; New Orleans at Carolina; Green Bay at Chicago; Las Vegas at Denver; the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City; Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams; at Seattle vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Arizona.

