CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police has announced that the body of a flood victim has been recovered in Carlsbad. NMSP states that on June 29 around 10 p.m. officers were notified of a vehicle that drove into flowing floodwaters near the intersection of Boyd Drive and Monterrey Road.

Authorities say that the initial investigation indicates that 63-year-old John Paul Koch was driving a 2003 Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Radio Boulevard. Police say for unknown reasons, Koch reportedly drove past the road-closed barricades and into floodwaters that were rapidly flowing over the road.