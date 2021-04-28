Former Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) - Even in high school Trevor Lawrence filled a trophy case full of accomplishments. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year, the Atlanta Touchdown Club Player of the Year, and won two GHSA State Football Championships.

Before he took his first snap for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, there was a ton of hype around Lawrence's talents. His sky high potential was clear from the beginning.