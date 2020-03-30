Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
2020 Elections
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Construction remains open amid Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Local boy teams up with Air Force to make his own 3D printed hand
Video
BioPark’s komodo dragon goes for walk around the zoo
Local mom helps daughter celebrate birthday with friends around the world
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
New Mexico 2020 Candidates
Photo Galleries
Local Events Calendar
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
Japan 2020
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NFL
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
NFL Draft
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
More NFL Draft Headlines
Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 315 Positive Cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces extending state’s public health order through end of April
Video
National Guard warns about fraudulent social media post
Video
Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video
Video
Albuquerque father speaks out after son diagnosed with coronavirus
Video
U of U research links COVID-19 pandemic to viruses found in bats and pangolins
Video
New Mexico and county orders issued and closures because of Coronavirus
Video Forecast
Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
New Mexico food bank gets helping hand from ‘Stranger Things’ actress
Video
Albuquerque father speaks out after son diagnosed with coronavirus
Video
Albuquerque businesses with March grand openings, feeling impact of coronavirus closures
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞