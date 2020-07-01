NFL Calendar

July 15 – Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Mid July – Training camps scheduled to open.

July 22 – Signing period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a ”May 5 Tender” was made by prior club. Signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders.

Aug. 6 – Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 – Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 11 – Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency.

Sept. 5 – Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 – Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 – First full regular-season schedule.

