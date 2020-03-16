NFL Calendar

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers locked up two defensive starters with long-term contracts and made plans to deal another to add a needed draft pick and salary cap room.

The defending NFC champions signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year contract worth up to $85 million and agreed to a three-year deal with safety Jimmie Ward on Monday, while also agreeing to trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis.