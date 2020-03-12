NFL Calendar

LOS ANGELES (AP)Del Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the New York Giants one of the NFL's most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85.

Shofner's daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday in a telephone call to The Associated Press. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles on Wednesday of natural causes with his family by his side.