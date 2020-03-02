NFL Calendar

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)College football's top players turned the NFL's annual scouting combine into speed week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor promised to run the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. He did. Receiver Henry Ruggs III came, literally, a few ticks away from matching the fastest time recorded in the event's 35-year history. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons showed he had receiver-type speed on Saturday, and even the big men turned heads with their fleet feet.