NFL Calendar

Feb. 24-March 2 – NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 – First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT.
March 18 – Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.
March 29-April 1 – Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 – NFL draft, Las Vegas.
May 19, 2020 – Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.
Late July – Training camps open.
Aug. 6 – Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 8 – Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.
Sept. 5 – Final roster cutdown to 53.
Sept. 10 – Kickoff game to open regular season.
Sept. 13 – First full regular-season schedule.
