NFL announces nominees for Shula coaching award

The NFL has announced its 32 nominees for the Don Shula Award to honor the top high school coaches in the country.
The nominees, one per team, will be invited to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26, when the winner will be announced. The winner will also attend the NFL Honors show in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The winner will also attend the Super Bowl.
The award is named after the 90-year-old Shula, the Hall of Famer and winningest coach in NFL history. The winner will be selected by a panel including Shula, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, Super Bowl winners Willie McGinest and Mark Brunell and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker.
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program.
The nominees:
Jason Mohns, Cardinals
Matt Land, Falcons
Justin Payne, Ravens
Bobby Bates, Bills
Jamie Nickles, Panthers
Mike Noll, Bears
Pat McLaughlin, Bengals
Steve Trivisonno, Browns
George Teague, Cowboys
Rob Busmente, Broncos
Jim Ahern, Lions
Mike Minick, Packers
Todd McVey, Texans
Kyle Ralph, Colts
Damenyum Springs, Jaguars
William Lowe, Chiefs
Mil’von James, Chargers
Paul Knox, Rams
Eddie Frasier, Dolphins
Lambert Brown, Vikings
Andrew MacKay, Patriots
Robert Valdez, Saints
Barris Grant, Giants
Nga Warren, Jets
Dwayne Savage, Eagles
Bill Cherpak, Steelers
Rich Muraco, Raiders
Mike Machado, 49ers
Bill Beattie, Seahawks
TaVaris Johnson, Buccaneers
Shawn Witten, Titans
Joe Jones, Redskins
