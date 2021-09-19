Mickey’s keys to beating Los Angeles Chargers

FRISCO, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboys head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers and avoid starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2010. The Cowboys will be without one of the best defensive players, DeMarcus Lawrence. Rookie Micah Parsons is expected to step up and help the pass rush. Defensive end Randy Gregory and safety Donavon Wilson have also been ruled out.

While the Cowboys have lost the last three games against the Chargers but the Chargers are 0-3 against a Mike McCarthy led team.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on CBS at 3:25 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday afternoon.