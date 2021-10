List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 6

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito’s family is turning their pain into an opportunity to help other families searching for missing loved ones. Late last month, Petito’s father Joseph created a foundation in his late daughter’s name, saying on Twitter that, "We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby."

The foundation held its first official fundraiser in Patchogue, New York, on Sunday, just days after the elder Petito claimed his daughter’s body in Wyoming.