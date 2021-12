List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 16

[1] Albuquerque group advocates for Paid Family & Medical Leave program The 30-day legislative session is less than a month away and paid family and medical leave will be on the table. The Southwest Women's Law Center is inviting New Mexico's Workforce Solutions to help bring their proposed Paid Family Medical Leave Act to the legislature. Policy advocates are hoping New Mexico will become the tenth state to pass PFML programs.

[2] Local car wash sees 4th break-in in less than two months A local car wash owner says they've been the victim of four break-ins in less than two months. The latest incident happened at the Rain Tunnel Car Spa on Central and Eubank. They say someone took a vehicle and rammed it into the building until the window was broken, then went inside. They also say busted out the front door so they could get the ATM out. The owner says they haven't seen any police on patrol in the area and that's led them to make more security changes.