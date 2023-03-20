The Detroit Lions took another step in revamping the secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Detroit added Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced.

The Lions landed a pair of much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

Gardner-Johnson reunites with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them in New Orleans. He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years with the Saints.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and long snapper Jake McQuaide along with re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

Detroit drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in 2016 and he started 58 games over four seasons. He signed with Denver as a free agent in 2020 and started 33 games with the Broncos.

Badgley made 20 of 24 field goals in 12 games for the Lions last season, providing desperately needed stability at the position. Moore has played in 56 games, including one start, in Detroit since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

McQuaide reunites with Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was a part of the Los Angeles Rams’ front office when the long snapper played for them. McQuaide has been in 181 regular-season games and seven playoff games, playing for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons after a decade with the Rams.

