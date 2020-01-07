1  of  2
Lions assistants Fraley, Yates to coach offensive line

NFL
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions on Tuesday promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead their offensive line.

Fraley had been Detroit’s assistant offensive line coach the previous two seasons. Yates was on Matt Patricia’s coaching staff the last two years.

Patricia fired six members of his staff shortly after finishing his second season with a 3-12-1 record. He later announced defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut, and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson was taking an indefinite leave.

The Lions finished 3-12-1 this year and have the No. 3 pick in the draft.

