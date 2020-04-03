Lions agree to deal with CB Darryl Roberts

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts.

The Lions announced the move Friday. Roberts spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. Like many of Detroit’s recent acquisitions, he also has ties to the New England Patriots.

Roberts has started 10 games in each of the past two seasons. He joins a Detroit secondary that is moving on without star cornerback Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia last month. The Lions also acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant this offseason.

Roberts was drafted in the seventh round by New England in 2015, but he did not make his debut in a regular-season game until the following year with the Jets. Lions coach Matt Patricia, now entering his third season with Detroit, was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots before coming to the Lions.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞