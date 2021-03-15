LB Biegel, TE Carter agree to deals with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (AP)Linebacker Vince Biegel agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

They also reached an agreement on a three-year deal with tight end Cethan Carter, who played in 46 games in three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, mostly on special teams.

Biegel, who was to become a free agent Wednesday, had the best season of his three-year NFL career in 2020 for Miami. He started 10 games while totaling 59 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

He also has played for Green Bay and New Orleans.

