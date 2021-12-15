Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Lamar Jackson missed practice because of his injured ankle, and the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in another quarterback just in case.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York’s practice squad. Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed the acquisition before practice Wednesday. Jackson is day to day with an ankle injury, and the 35-year-old Johnson would give Baltimore a veteran backup if Tyler Huntley needs to start this weekend against Green Bay.

”I’ve known Josh since he played for my brother at the University of San Diego, many moons ago,” Harbaugh said. ”That shows you what a credit it is to Josh’s career. … He’s played in this league for a long time, and he’s very reliable.”

Harbaugh also said during his talk with reporters that Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend. Jackson left Sunday’s loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is.

”We just have to see how it responds day to day,” Harbaugh said. ”He’s not going to practice today, but we’ll see going forward how that goes.”

Huntley relieved Jackson against Cleveland and led a comeback that fell short in a 24-22 defeat. He threw for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley also quarterbacked Baltimore to a win over Chicago when Jackson was sick. This week, he should have more time to prepare for the possibility that he might start.

”He’s going to get the reps today – that’s what we know right now,” Harbaugh said. ”So, him getting the reps today, if he has to play on Sunday, will be a benefit. We’ll see where it goes from there. He may play, he may not be playing depending on Lamar’s situation.”

The Ravens haven’t looked great even when Jackson has been in the game lately. The Cleveland game was only the second time in the past seven contests that Baltimore reached the 20-point mark.

The injury-plagued Ravens had several others miss practice Wednesday, including defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (illness), guard Ben Powers (foot), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), wide receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion) and cornerback Chris Westry (knee).

Baltimore did have tight end Nick Boyle (knee), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) at practice on a limited basis.

The 23-year-old Huntley has played in six games for the Ravens in the past two seasons, plus a playoff game. Last weekend he showed some elusiveness and was able to bring Baltimore almost all the way back from a 24-3 deficit, but he also had a fumble run back for a touchdown as Cleveland built that big lead.

”Tyler gets out here and works. He’s in his playbook, just like I am,” said rookie receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught seven passes for 103 yards. ”Credit goes to him, because he’s playing behind Lamar Jackson. It could be a lot of pressure on him, but he stepped up. We all believe in him.”

When Jackson missed the start of training camp because of COVID-19, that also gave Huntley plenty of reps.

”If you watched every preseason game, that kid was special out there. He made several plays, and he’s the reason why we won all the preseason games,” linebacker Justin Houston said. ”So, he’s a good player. If he keeps working, he can be great.”

