Jets release WR Hogan from IR, elevate 2 from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets released veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan from injured reserve Saturday and elevated defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Noah Dawkins from the practice squad.

Campbell and Dawkins will be eligible to play in the winless Jets’ home game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hogan signed with New York in the middle of training camp because of various injuries at the wide receiver spot. He caught 14 passes for 118 yards in five games, including four starts, before suffering a high ankle sprain against Arizona in Week 5.

Campbell was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Nov. 3. He previously played in the XFL and the Alliance of American Football after being signed by Cleveland in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa.

Dawkins played mostly on special teams in 10 games last season with Tampa Bay after he was signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel. The Jets signed him to their practice squad in September.

