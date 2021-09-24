Jets RB Coleman out vs. Broncos, WR Crowder doubtful

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense will likely be without two veteran playmakers in Denver.

Running back Tevin Coleman was ruled out Friday for the game against the Broncos on Sunday with a non-COVID-19 illness. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is doubtful after not practicing all week because of a groin injury.

Coleman fully practiced Friday, but appeared on the final injury report after apparently feeling ill during the day. The 28-year-old running back, in his first season with the 0-2 Jets, has 48 yards rushing on 14 carries in two games.

He has been part of a backfield committee that has included Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter. New York also has La’Mical Perine and Josh Adams, who have both not played this season, and one is likely to be active Sunday in Coleman’s absence.

Crowder didn’t practice all week after tweaking his groin late last week and being inactive against New England. Coach Robert Saleh said Crowder is expected to be a game-time decision this week, but the fact he didn’t participate in team drills makes it unlikely he plays.

Crowder was dealing with a groin ailment heading into the regular season, but then tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the opener at Carolina. The wide receiver said he would have been able to play if not for the illness and appeared on track to play last week, but was scratched after pregame workouts.

Despite the missed time, Saleh didn’t expect Crowder to have to ease into the offense when healthy enough to play.

”From a conditioning standpoint, he’ll be fine, but from a schematic standpoint, he knows his scheme like the back of his hand,” Saleh said. ”He executed it in Washington, he’s been here long enough, he’s a veteran, so he’ll be fine. When he’s ready to roll, he’ll be able to jump right in.”

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is questionable for the game at Denver with a calf injury. He showed significant improvement throughout the week, though, fully practicing Friday after being limited Thursday and sitting out Wednesday.

Wilson was not given an injury status after practicing fully all week. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood is also set to play after missing last week with an ankle injury.

