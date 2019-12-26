Jets-Bills Preview Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (6-9) at BUFFALO (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 6-9; Bills 9-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 63-55

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Jets 17-16, Sept. 8.

LAST WEEK – Jets beat Steelers 16-10; Bills lost to Patriots 24-17.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 24, Bills No. 8

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (2), PASS (15).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (5), PASS (27).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (11t), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills QB Josh Allen overcame throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles in rallying Buffalo from 16-0 third-quarter deficit to beat Jets in season opener. … Jets seeking to avoid setting franchise-worst streak of fourth straight seasons with double-digit losses. … QB Sam Darnold’s 35 TDs passing are two shy of Joe Namath’s franchise record for most in player’s first two seasons. … RB Le’Veon Bell’s 3.3 yards rushing average is career low, and he’s yet to reach 90 yards rushing this season. … WR Robby Anderson first Jets player with five or more TDs in three consecutive seasons since Laveranues Coles (2005-08). … S Jamal Adams leads NFL DBs with 6 1/2 sacks, and is 1 1/2 away from tying NFL record for DBs set by Arizona’s Adrian Wilson in 2005. … Bills have chance to sweep AFC East series against Jets for first time since 2015. … Bills’ 10 wins are most since finishing 11-5 in 1999. … Allen’s 3,084 yards passing most by Bills quarterback since Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 3,400 in 2012. … Allen’s 29 TDs (20 passing, nine rushing) are second most in one season in team history, and six short of record set by Jim Kelly in 1991. … RB Frank Gore coming off first career game in 15 seasons without carry or reception. … WR John Brown’s 1,060 yards receiving most by Bills player since Stevie Johnson had 1,073 in 2010. … CB Tre’Davious White’s career-high six interceptions are tied for NFL lead. … With 246 points allowed, Bills have opportunity to finish under 300 allowed for first time since giving up 284 in 2004. … Fantasy tip: Slim pickings, except for maybe either of the two defenses, in what could resemble preseason outing with Bills locked in as AFC’s fifth playoff seed, and intending to rest some starters for all or portion of game.

—

